Excavation crews unearth WWII-era bomb, found inert

By Ryan Marion

PROVO, Utah (KSTU) — Hill Air Force personnel have determined a World War II-era bomb dug up by Provo excavation crews to pose no threat and was safely disposed of Tuesday afternoon.

The excavation crews were working near 1860 South Novell Place when they unearthed what appeared to be a bomb, police were then notified and had bomb crews assess the discovery.

It was determined that due to the size and the appearance of the bomb, it was military in origin. Hill Air Force personnel were then notified.

Military bomb crews then arrived to investigate the device when it was discovered that the bomb was inert, prompting officials to remove the WWII-era ordinance from the work site for appropriate disposal.

