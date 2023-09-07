Enhanced security measures for school athletic events

By Nicole Via y Rada

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — A clear bag policy and security wand screening are now entry requirements for all school athletic events in Tangipahoa Parish.

The enhanced security measures are in place, effective immediately.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members have always been our top priority,” Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley said. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all participants and spectators alike.”

The parish says trained security personnel will do quick but thorough searches with security wands at all game entrances. Officials say this should help identify any prohibited items before the game.

This comes after a shooting at a high school football game in Port Allen, Louisiana, turned deadly.

Small clear bags will be allowed at games, but are subject to inspection. Diaper bags are allowed but must be examined.

