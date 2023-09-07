DeKalb Schools police chief on paid leave after reportedly body slamming student

By Zac Summers

STONE MOUNTAIN, Georgia (WANF) — The police chief for the DeKalb County School District is on paid leave after a video reportedly showed him body slam a student to the ground.

Richard Stephens told Atlanta News First he is beyond furious over how Chief Brad Gober recently handled his 17-year-old son at Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

“I don’t know their protocols, but I know they’re not supposed to be slamming kids on the ground,” Stephens said. “These are kids. They’re not adults.”

Last Thursday, a couple of fights reportedly broke out at the school in Stone Mountain. Stephens said his son was not involved but, as officers appeared to arrest someone in the hallway, the teen made a comment.

“The only thing he did was walk out and he said, ‘Ya’ll ain’t got to do all that’ and the officer was like ‘Get him too,’” Stephens said.

Stephens said the video shown to him – but not independently verified by Atlanta News First — shows his son walking away from the scene only for Gober to lift the teen and slam him on the ground.

“He already grabbed my son, already got him up. He got ‘em up in the air,” Stephens said. “All he had to do was stop him right there. I thought they worked for the DeKalb County School system. I didn’t know they work for WWE.”

The student was arrested and charged with obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting public school. Stephens said he learned of his son’s arrest from his friends, not school administrators. He said the chief and responding officers went too far.

“He should be locked up,” Stephens said of the police chief. “Ain’t nobody above the law. So, I want to know what’s up with the chief. How y’all going to fix this?”

The DeKalb County School District released the following statement in response to our inquiry:

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is aware of a recent video circulating in the media regarding an incident involving DCSD Police Chief Brad Gober.

In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation. This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we responsibly address this matter in the best interests of the community and our students.”

Atlanta News First has requested the full footage of the incident from the school district.

