Couple left shaken after bullet shatters window of moving vehicle near Mars Hill

By David Plunkett

MARS HILL, North Carolina (WLOS) — Mars Hill Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday, Sept. 5, near Mars Hill.

A couple told News 13 they were driving in their SUV on I-26 near Exit 9 when someone fired a shot, shattering the passenger side window of the couple’s vehicle as they drove.

No one was hurt, but the couple was badly shaken.

Police are still investigating the incident.

