Caught on Camera: School and city bus crash; no students involved

By Emily Pofahl and Mariana La Roche

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A school and city bus crashed near Goold and Shoop streets in Racine Wednesday just before 4 p.m.

A doorbell camera captured the collision.

The video, captured on a Ring doorbell camera, shows the school bus blow through the stop sign on Shoop street, causing the city bus to run into the side of the school bus. Neighbors living on the street say a tree blocks the stop sign on Shoop and they’ve seen people miss it before.

Racine Police and Racine Unified School District tell WISN 12 News that no students were on the bus at the moment of the crash. The bus flipped over on its side, and crashed on to a neighbor’s front lawn.

The city bus was upright, but the front was destroyed.

“The front end was caved in. Completely smashed. The windows were smashed,” said Jessica Bell, a witness.

The City of Racine issued a statement to WISN 12 News saying, “A RYDE Racine Route 5 bus heading southbound to the Transit Center was involved in a collision. First and foremost, we are thinking about our driver and others hurt in the collision as they have been transported to the hospital to address their injuries. We are working with the Racine Police Department as they are investigating the incident.”

Juan Salinas lives across the street, and heard the crash.

“I came over right away to see if I could help,” Salinas said. “I helped the bus driver, the school bus driver out. He had a broken hand. I could not do anything for the lady that was in the back because she was pinched. So I just told her to keep calm and call the paramedic.”

Police say there were two adults on the bus. Racine schools say there were no students on board. Witnesses say they saw at least four people hurt, two of those people were stuck in the buses and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Flight for Life was called to the scene, but no details on injuries have been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.