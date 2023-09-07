Butler County day care worker accused of throwing infants

By Web staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Butler County day care worker is facing charges after police said she threw infants on the ground multiple times over the course of two years.

According to court paperwork, police’s investigation into Taylor Titley, who worked at Sheryl Buffington’s Daycare & Preschool Palace in Center Township, began after a six-month-old boy sustained a fracture to his arm on June 13 and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Investigators said they talked to multiple former and current employees who said they saw Titley “throw” the infants onto the ground and sleeping mats. Investigators said one employee saw Titley throw the infants from about 3-4 feet in the air about 20 times.

One employee said Titley was “very strict” and would get irritated when the infants didn’t follow her feeding and nap time schedule, the criminal complaint said. Another employee told police Titley would yell at the infants and aggressively grab them and drag them.

Another employee said they saw Titley use a flashlight to check one infant’s pupils after throwing them because she thought they may have hit their head too hard.

Titley was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

