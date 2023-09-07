3 found dead at resort, police say no ongoing threat to public



WCCO

By WCCO Staff, Adam Duxter

BREEZY POINT, Minnesota (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday evening.

According to Breezy Point police, officers responded at 8:48 p.m. to a call of assistance to the 8400 block of Whitebirch Drive, in the area of the Whitebirch Resort. When they arrived, officers found three people dead at the scene.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public,” police said in a release.

The names of the deceased will be released pending investigation and notification of family. Police say it remains an active investigation.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

“It’s a time-share resort that’s about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it’s a separate resort,” said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort.

Spizzo added, “It’s an active investigation, and we’re just letting our local police department do the work. We’ll follow their lead when information comes out.”

WCCO spoke with resort guests, Don and Pam Wostrel of Sauk Rapids.

“We were shocked by what happened,” Don Wostrel said.

Pam Wostrel says it’s always very quiet around the area.

“This is probably one of the most peaceful places you could actually be in your life,” Wostrel said. “You just want to know what happened, we’ve been lurking around here, because you just want answers.”

Law enforcement were waiting for preliminary autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing, police said in another statement around noon Wednesday.

