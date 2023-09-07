12-year-old teaches her dog to scooter

By Amanda Martin-Ryan

ESSEX, Vermont (WPTZ) — If you’re driving through the Essex, Vermont neighborhood, the Quintins live in, you have to keep your eyes peeled for pedestrians, bicyclists, and, as of recently — Lola.

Twelve-year-old Kate taught the 2-year-old Australian labradoodle how to ride a scooter about a year ago.

Since then, Lola has been going for rides a couple of times each week.

She’s able to push off the ground with her own paws, and over the summer, Lola learned to go down the hill in her neighborhood on her own.

Jeannie Quintin, Kate’s mom, said the videos she’s posted of Lola are “probably my most commented post ever, that she should go nationwide, she should go viral, that Lola should be known as the scootering dog.”

As extraordinary as scootering makes her, Lola’s adoption into the family is special in its own way.

Six months before getting Lola, the Quintins lost their two-year-old pup, who was paralyzed. Both dogs are from the same breeder in New Hampshire, Monadnock Doodles.

“When we could reflect after Millie died, we realized maybe she just wasn’t healthy in the first place. So, we are just absolutely over the moon with Lola,” Jeannie shared.

The Quintins still keep in touch with their breeder, who was just as amazed to see Lola scootering when she saw the videos.

For Kate in particular, their bond is even more special: “If Lola gets out of the house and she’s playing and being naughty, Kate can go outside and get her immediately. Nobody else can. But Kate can. She listens to Kate, Kate is her person,” said Jeannie.

Kate shared what makes Lola so special to her: “She’s like a dog version of me. She makes me feel better when I’m sad, and she’s very lovable.”

Besides just scootering, Lola is also fond of piggy-back rides.

The Quintins said they couldn’t be more grateful for a dog as talented and loving as Lola.

