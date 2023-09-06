Woman free after being held for two weeks

By Nick Catlin

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma (KOAT) — The Muskogee Police Department went to a residence on Monday after it received a call from a New Mexico father regarding his daughter.

He told police she was being held against her will after she reached out to him from Muskogee. She said she had been there for roughly two weeks. MPD in Oklahoma suspected she was drugged while in the state.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Victor Torres from Roswell. He was located inside an air conditioning duct in the residence police entered. He is charged with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery, along with similar charges in New Mexico.

Roswell police have also charged Torres with crimes dating back to late April this year. Police were called to the 500 block of South Beech for a welfare check on May 1, according to court documents.

Police learned from calls that Torres was holding a female victim hostage before arriving. The victim told police that the two got into a physical altercation and it resulted in Torres not allowing her to leave. Torres was then detained by the Roswell Police Department.

The victim told police that Torres was angry after they disputed about moving to Oklahoma. The victim disagreed with the move, according to court documents.

The dispute then turned physical and Torres ended up with the victim’s phone; the victim said he took it so she could not call police. Torres then allegedly forced her into a vehicle and locked the doors.

After the victim said they traveled to Bottomless Lakes, where yelling continued. The two would drive to the 1600 block of Mesa Drive, where a family member of Torres lives.

The two stayed there until they left to get gas money from another family member and returned. The victim was able to get her phone, go to the bathroom and call a family member of her own to contact police.

Torres told police in a statement that the two had been packing all day to leave for Oklahoma. Then, later in the day, she did not want to go any longer. Torres has been charged with false imprisonment, battery of a household member and interference with communications.

