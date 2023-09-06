Viral video shows police officer kissing woman, getting into cruiser with her

By Hannah Hoffman

Click here for updates on this story

UPPER MARLBORO, Maryland (WBAL) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind a viral video involving one of its officers.

The video in question shows an officer’s interactions with a woman near a park. The video shows the officer and the woman kissing before the two get into the back of his cruiser.

The police department tweeted a statement Tuesday morning, saying: “PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

The police department tweeted an update Tuesday evening, saying: “The officer has been identified. His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.