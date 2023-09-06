Union Pacific Mobilizes Community Support for Groundbreaking Soil Testing Initiative in Houston’s Fifth Ward

By By Francis Page, Jr.

Sept. 1, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Union Pacific Railroad has escalated its commitment to ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for residents of Houston’s Fifth Ward by unveiling a comprehensive soil sampling program. Collaborating with esteemed organizations like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), City of Houston, Harris County, and Bayou City Initiative (BCI), the railroad giant aims to gather crucial data on soil conditions near the former Houston Wood Preserving Works (HWPW) site, an area already benefitting from Union Pacific’s rigorous remediation efforts.

Kicking off the week of Sept. 11, 2023, Union Pacific emissaries, authorized by the EPA, will visit selected properties to carry out this pivotal soil testing initiative. The operation underscores Union Pacific’s relentless drive to ensure community welfare through transparent actions and scientifically backed decisions. Soil testing is the gold standard for pinpointing contamination levels and sources, and Union Pacific is fully funding this indispensable endeavor.

The methodology for soil sampling is both non-intrusive and streamlined, designed with the utmost respect for private property. Residents merely need to grant Union Pacific and the EPA consent to access their yards, ensuring the process is as hassle-free as possible.

Ensuring full transparency, Union Pacific pledges to publicly disclose all test results once corroborated by EPA-sanctioned laboratories and scientific experts. The invaluable data will shape a risk assessment framework, empowering the EPA to make enlightened decisions concerning the long-term safety of the Fifth Ward community.

Union Pacific took the initiative to invite the EPA to oversee additional testing measures, building upon preliminary studies conducted by the Houston Health Department in September 2022. While previous tests by the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed no discernible health risks, including the absence of carcinogenic chemicals like dioxins, Union Pacific remains unwavering in its quest to deliver a clear and conclusive resolution to the community.

“Union Pacific is not just a railroad; it’s a community partner invested in long-lasting, tangible change,” asserted Toni Harrison, Union Pacific spokesperson. “Our resolve is to continue transparent and open communication at every juncture of this project, ensuring that we’re building a future where the Fifth Ward thrives in a secure and sustainable setting.”

Union Pacific is approaching more than 300 residents and property owners for their collaboration in this important initiative. The campaign will also extend to communal spaces, including schools, parks, and other key locales.

Since acquiring the former HWPW site through a 1997 merger, Union Pacific has spearheaded significant environmental improvements, from installing over 120 groundwater-monitoring wells to engineering protective barriers against subterranean contaminants. Further information about Union Pacific’s tireless efforts to safeguard the Fifth Ward is readily available for public access.

For more details on this groundbreaking initiative and Union Pacific’s ongoing commitment to community health and safety, visit: HoustonWoodPreservingWorks.com

