Scott Burke of Florida arrested on drug, gun charges after woman evacuated from Nantucket yacht

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Nantucket police said they arrested a man after a woman was rushed to the hospital from a yacht in the harbor.

Photos taken by the Nantucket Current showed officers on the 70-foot-yacht Wednesday.

Police said the woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for medical assistance, but they didn’t give any more specifics.

The owner of the boat, Scott Burke of Key Largo, Florida, was arrested.

He is facing several charges including possession of a firearm without a license and trafficking drugs.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.