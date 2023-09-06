Sandy coyote attacks on the rise; multiple owners lose pets

By Shara Park

SANDY, Utah (KSL) — A warning for residents on Sandy’s east bench as wildlife officials see an increase in coyote activity.

“Over the past week we’ve seen an uptick; we’ve had three to four cats killed by coyotes,” said Ian Williams, director of animal services for Sandy. “Though it happens throughout the year, that many in succession is a little uncommon.”

Most of the coyote attacks have occurred in neighborhoods close to Dimple Dell Regional Park, 10600 S. 1300 East.

“Being that it’s an undeveloped park, we do encounter a lot of wildlife. It’s home to deer, coyotes, occasionally a mountain lion will come down through that area,” said Williams.

Sandy residents are being asked to take precautions by keeping small pets indoors, especially at night. Williams also suggests removing any excess food in pet bowls left outdoors.

“Don’t leave excess food in the food dishes in the backyard. They’ll attract some of that wildlife that you don’t want in your yard, and you want to minimize the chance of that encounter with wildlife,” he said.

A chance encounter is one reason Lorin Pugh walks Dimple Dell Regional Park four to five times a week.

“I’ve seen the coyotes twice, both times was in the middle of the day which surprised me,” said Pugh.

Pugh walks with his dog Luna, and while he does worry about her safety, he keeps her on a leash close by.

“She stays absolutely right by me, which makes it safer,” he said.

It’s unknown how many coyotes are in the Dimple Dell area. Coyotes are not protected wildlife and they’re not tracked or surveyed, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. If you come in contact with a coyote, DWR suggests yelling, throwing rocks, banging on things, or spraying it with water.

“We share this space with wildlife,” said Williams. “Sandy is where urban meets mountain, and so we’re going to have wildlife with our community and we have to learn to live and balance keeping them out of our yards, best we can, while taking care of our pets and allowing them to coexist with us.”

“I think we’re in their territory, and if I get to see a wild animal while I’m out that makes my day,” said Pugh.

More information on coyotes in Utah and how to stay safe can be found at wildawareutah.org.

