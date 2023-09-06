San Bernardino judge places hold on gender identification policy debate

By Web staff

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL) — A judge in San Bernardino has placed a temporary hold on the gender identification policy under debate in the Chino Valley School District Wednesday morning.

The decision was made around 9:45 a.m. when Judge Thomas granted a temporary restraining order, which will put the contentious policy on hold until there are further hearings.

Outside the courtroom, there were some advocates celebrating this decision, calling it a victory for their fight to have this gender identification policy overturned.

If the policy was granted, it would require teachers and district staff report to parents if their child wants to identify as a different gender or change their pronouns.

The attorney general’s office is claiming that the policy would violate students constitutional and civil rights because it puts students at risk for forcibly outed to their parents. They argue that it could lead some students to face harm in their own home.

The judge agreed saying the policy singles out a protected class, meaning trans and gender nonconforming students, exposing them to clear and present danger.

The court will hear more testimonies at the next hearing scheduled for October 13

