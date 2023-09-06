Officer and good Samaritan at light rail station help save baby who stopped breathing

By KNXV Staff

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — An infant is alive today after a Mesa Police Department officer and good Samaritan intervened when he stopped breathing earlier this summer.

Mesa police say an officer was at a light rail station in late July to deal with a situation involving a non-compliant passenger when two women came running towards him.

Body camera video shows the women handing over a baby boy who had reportedly stopped breathing. The officer began life-saving efforts on the child before a bystander, who said he was a retired paramedic, moved in to help.

After their efforts, the baby started breathing on his own and was treated further by paramedics who were called to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the child’s medical emergency.

The baby’s mother is set to meet with the officer involved in the life-saving act on Tuesday afternoon.

