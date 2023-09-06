Metal debris impales Jeep windshield, nearly hitting driver on turnpike

By Raquel Ciampi

GRAY, Maine (WCVB) — A piece of metal impaled the windshield of a Jeep Wrangler, nearly hitting its driver on the Maine Turnpike.

Images from the scene show the metal piece sticking out of the red Jeep Wrangler on the driver’s side.

Officials say a 21-year-old woman was heading south on the Maine Turnpike in Gray Tuesday, when a car going in the same direction ran over the debris, kicking it in the air.

Police say the sharp metal debris impaled itself into the car and came within inches of the driver.

The woman was able to pull over to the side of the road and only suffered minor injuries.

