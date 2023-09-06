Man dies after violent crash in NW Houston that started over alleged affair, ABC13 has learned

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston man involved in a violent crash that started over an alleged affair has died, ABC13 learned Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Marvin Saines.

Andrei Niculusca, 47, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the crash that happened last week in northwest Houston off W. 34th Street near TC Jester.

According to police, it all started as a fight in a nearby parking lot, allegedly over Saines’ relationship with Niculusca’s girlfriend.

After the argument, both men got into their vehicles and drove off. Niculusca allegedly followed the victim in his white Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed and struck the victim’s vehicle with his truck, causing the man to lose control and hit a utility pole.

Saines was flown to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

“The guy was just bleeding from the top of his head, really bad, in and out of consciousness,” said Shawana Cunningham, who was working from home when she heard the crash happen.

She ran outside and saw a man jump out of a pickup truck and run to the other car. She shared the video she took with ABC13 right after the crash, and it shows the man she thinks is the person who caused the crash at the door of the small car that had been pushed off of the road.

“He was just like smashed. It’s like he came from the side right on the driver’s side,” she said.

Niculusca was arrested.

A judge set his bond at $75,000 on Friday. ABC13 is monitoring if his charges will be upgraded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.