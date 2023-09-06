Man arrested after officers injured by fleeing SUV, shots fired at shopping center

By David Collins

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Baltimore police arrested a man who they said injured officers Tuesday while trying flee in an SUV.

City police said Regional Auto Theft Task Force members arrested Alex Husson, 33, of Ellicott City.

The arrest comes after detectives, who were inside the 7-Eleven at the Wilkens Plaza Shopping Center in the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue in southwest Baltimore, saw a man stealing something around 11:19 a.m.

“Our detectives were here doing some follow-ups to burglaries here in the shopping center. Their attention was drawn to the 7-Eleven, where an individual was shoplifting,” acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

A witness told 11 News that police saw the assailant stealing a soda bottle from a convenience store. The witness told 11 News that a female officer reached inside the door of the assailant’s black SUV, trying to stop him from leaving. Another officer discharged their weapon.

“The female officer was struck in the hand by the vehicle as it was fleeing the scene, as they were trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle,” Worley said.

Authorities said the SUV hit two officers, but investigators did not provide further details. The officer whose hand was injured was taken to St. Agnes Hospital across the street for treatment. The extent of injuries on the other officer was not known; however, police confirmed the victim also complained of chest pains and was taken to Shock Trauma.

SkyTeam 11, Baltimore’s only news helicopter, captured video Tuesday afternoon of the bullet-riddled SUV that was parked in the driveway of a house in Ellicott City, Howard County. The SkyTeam 11 video showed bullet holes in the front windshield, and the driver’s side window was shot out and the driver’s door was so damaged it does not close.

Police said Husson was neither shot nor injured, and that he will be taken to the Central Booking, where he will be charged.

An 11 News crew at the scene counted at least five evidence markers in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

