Jim 'The Shark' Dreyer falls short in latest Lake Michigan swim

Published 5:57 AM

By Web staff

    MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Michigan resident Jim “The Shark” Dreyer attempted to break his own record by swimming across Lake Michigan but did not quite reach the intended goal. Dreyer embarked on his journey on Labor Day from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Mich

Unlike his successful swim in 1998, Dreyer this time aimed to complete a longer route while pulling a 10-foot boat filled with supplies.

He ultimately came to a stop level with Harrington Beach State Park, north of Port Washington. Dreyer confirmed late Tuesday, Sept. 5 on Facebook that he is safe and back on dry land in Milwaukee.

Dreyer kept a live map of his journey on his website, which shows where his swim ended before returning to Milwaukee.

