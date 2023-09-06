Grandfather killed, wife and grandkids hurt by car while unloading groceries in Queens

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Police are investigating a crash in Queens that killed a man and seriously injured his wife and young grandchildren.

Officials say the crash happened at 260th Street and 73rd Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The man, 67-year-old Sam Amorese of Floral Park, was unloading groceries from his car at the time.

Police say Amorese was fatally hit by a car and pinned between two vehicles. His 1-year-old grandson and 65-year-old wife both suffered serious leg injuries.

Amorese’s wife was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with a leg injury. Their grandson, who also suffered a leg injury was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

They are listed in serious, but stable condition. Amorese’s 5-year-old granddaughter suffered minor scratches on her body and was also taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

“This car must have just lost control, hit them as they were getting out of the car. It’s crazy,” one resident said.

A child’s shoe and car seat littered the ground at the scene of the crash.

Officials have not said whether speed was a factor, but there is indication that the 39-year-old driver who caused the crash may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

The driver told police that he blacked out before losing control of his Pathfinder. Authorities say he was taken to a hospital, complaining of chest pains.

Neighbors say road safety in this quiet area has become quite an issue. They say they see people speeding all the time.

“They still speed down the street. They don’t care if the speed bumps are there, they’re still flying through here,” one neighbor said.

That driver stayed at the scene after the crash. No charges have been filed against him so far, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.