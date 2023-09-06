Car slams into doggy day care

By Kendall Keys

Click here for updates on this story

OCONOMOWOC, Wisconsin (WISN) — A doggy day care in Oconomowoc was left with major damage after a car crashed into the business Friday night. The car slammed into one side of Lake Country Dog and crashed out on the opposite side of the shop.

Tire marks and police tape left from the crash were still at Lake Country Dog on Tuesday.

“There’s police, there’s caution tape, there’s a car in my play area where I am with the dogs every day,” said Samantha Klink, recounting the crime scene she rushed to.

Klink told WISN 12 News the car’s path of destruction demolished the office, lobby and overnight area.

“Walls were down, glass was everywhere, but I had one mission and nothing was stopping me,” Klink said.

Her mission was to get to the one dog in their care that night. Miraculously, for a holiday weekend when Klink said they’re typically booked full, the dog was safe in a different area of the building when the crash happened.

“She wanted to sleep in a different room and in one of our suites and I allowed it. And other dogs had canceled the fact their families were sick,” Klink said. “It’s truly a miracle that no one was injured or passed away. Where he went through is where we have all of our overnight suites. So if one dog would have been in there, I don’t want to speculate, but based on what I saw, I don’t think that they would still be with us.”

“On a holiday weekend when we’re almost always booked and for them to go through where they stay every night, like, you know, one in a million,” said John Klink, co-owner of Lake Country Dog.

Pictures taken the night of the crash show the destroyed car and the damaged interior of the building.

“My understanding is that there was a car fleeing from the police. They told us they estimated him to have entered the building, going about 60 to 70 miles an hour. They told us that they had gotten him because he fled on foot,” said Samantha Klink.

While their physical walls inside may be coming down, the Klinks said their community is holding them up.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without the the family we have at Lake Country Dog, but also just complete strangers being like, hey, what can we do to help,” said John Klink.

“We feel in our hearts it will all work out,” said Samantha Klink.

There is a GoFundMe to help the Klinks. The crash happened on their four-year anniversary of owning Lake Country Dog.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.