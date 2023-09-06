Car crashes into hole hidden by water from broken main

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A huge hole opened up after a broken water pipe had been leaking for days.

JXN Water sent crews Tuesday to River Thames Road in Jackson.

A hole had opened up under a large puddle where water had been spewing, and a car ran into the hole.

A neighbor said the water started leaking Sunday.

Nasiya Williams lives at a home right outside the huge hole that opened up.

Williams said, “My daughter’s bus, it hit, but it was able to get out because it had enough traction in the back, and then 15 minutes later, the car came down the street.”

Councilman Ashby Foote came out to see the large hole.

“They’ve been turning off the water lines, so they can repair this water line. They have to drain all the water out of the hole so they can get to the pipe to repair it,” Foote said.

JXN Water said the main break was on track to be repaired by the end of the day.

Customers are asked to report water main breaks and other concerns to 601-500-5200.

