White supremacist signs posted outside Black-owned businesses on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Signs with the website of a white supremacist group were posted outside two Black-owned businesses on Martha’s Vineyard.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said his office has been made aware of the signs in Oak Bluffs, which include the website for the group Patriot Front.

Galibois said the signs were posted outside two businesses that are owned by Black families early Sunday morning. The DA said he has notified all 22 police chiefs in the district and is working with Massachusetts State Police detectives.

“If you observe any of these signs on public property or private property without the owner’s permission then please notify your local police department,” Galibois said in a statement. “We are all working collectively on identifying the individual(s) involved.”

Founded after the “Unite the Right” rally, Patriot Front’s manifesto calls for the formation of a white ethnostate in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website.

Its members post flyers and stickers, put banners on buildings or overpasses and even perform acts of public service, designed to maximize propaganda value, the SPLC said.

Also active online, the Patriot Front is one of the nation’s most visible white supremacist groups “whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

