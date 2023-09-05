VSU student killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody

By WTVR Web Staff

PETERSBURG, Virginia (WTVR) — A Sunday night shooting in Petersburg has left a 20-year-old woman dead, according to police.

At 11:04 Sunday night, the Petersburg Police Department received a call for gunfire on the 700 block of High Street.

When units arrived, 20-year-old Adrionna Brooks-West of Chester was found deceased on the scene.

Brooks-West was a sophomore studying agriculture at Virginia State University, making this incident the second time in weeksthat a VSU student was shot and killed.

A male juvenile suspect was taken into police custody and was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On September 16, a regional Stop the Violence rally will be held on Farmer Street in Petersburg. Organizers say they want to unify the community and honor the lives that have been lost to gun violence.

