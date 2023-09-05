Target shooting mishap sparks fire in woods

By Alice Kang

FAIRFAX, Vermont (WPTZ) — A man apologized for causing a fire in the woods behind a home on Main Street in Fairfax.

The fire chief said they got multiple calls about an explosion.

The homeowner posted on social media apologizing to the community for shooting at Tannerite, which is an explosive used in target practice, but it also sparked a fire.

It was about a mile and a half away from the home.

The fire department was able to extinguish it quickly and have cleared the scene.

The department said the incident is under investigation.

