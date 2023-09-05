Septemberfest display honors 5,000+ fallen servicemembers

By Sean MacKinnon

OMAHA (KETV) — As Omaha’s Labor Day tradition continues, one man is making it his mission to honor the sacrifices made to defend our nation.

Dave Luton travels coast to coast with this memorial.

“I’m just an old Marine on a mission,” Luton said.

“Definitely want people to see it,” he said. “It drives me crazy when it’s not set up.”

The names and faces of the nearly 5,400 military men and women in the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial are some of those who’ve died since 9/11.

All were either killed in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, died in a training accident or died by suicide.

Luton says when veterans see the memorial, it’s a chance for closure.

“Their friends were taken from them and they never had a opportunity to say goodbye. They come, they find them here and it means a lot to them,” he said.

Luton says it’s healing.

“It helps me deal with my post-traumatic stress,” he said.

And is a chance to honor those lost.

“Thank every one of them and their families,” he said.

The most recent addition is Millard West grad Cpl. Deagan Page, one of 13 service members killed in the 2021 terrorist attacks at a Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Air Force veteran John Holbrook says it hits home.

The names, faces and stories of those lost since 9/11 are open to the public. The last chance to see the memorial is Monday, Aug, 4.

“They gave the ultimate, you know, sacrifice of their life, and as a veteran that means a lot to me. And I did come here specifically to view this memorial,” Holbrook said.

And for one woman, it’s a reminder that they didn’t die in vain.

“They died for the freedom we have today so it’s extremely important to us and it’s important going forward,” Courtney Snyder said.

Luton says going across the country, sharing the names, faces and how these service members died, lets them live on.

“We should never forget them ’cause man does not die till he’s forgotten,” Luton said.

And while the carnival continues, he’ll never forget what they sacrificed to secure freedom.

“No…never will…never will,” Luton said.

