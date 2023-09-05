Charity breaks world record for the longest baseball game

By Martin Augustine

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A world record was set today at Macken Park in North Kansas City. Two baseball teams finished a game that started Thursday and lasted 100 hours!

These ballplayers surpassed the world record Saturday night around 7 p.m. when they passed 83 hours, the record previously set in Canada. The goal all along has been to play 100.

Reaching that goal brought a thrilling end to the marathon. The goal was achieved mainly through ball players who compete in senior leagues across the metro area.

Since Thursday, they’ve piled up the at-bats, the pitches and plays in the field. Each player took on 4-hour shifts, then 8 hours of rest. It was inning after inning after inning. The world record is a profound achievement, but the real goal was raising thousands of dollars for local charities.

“The records come and go. Someone’s going to come along and break it at some point. But the impact we can have with the money we raise and give to the charities we are supporting, that could change some people’s lives,” Scott Reinardy, Player and Endless Game Foundation Chair, said.

The charities they support include Operation Breakthrough, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Veteran’s Community Project, Gift of Life, C You in the Major Leagues, and the North Kansas City Parks & Recreation.

The Endless Game Foundation is looking to raise 300 thousand dollars for their charities.

In the end, Team Courage beat Team Strength, 468 to 307.

If you want to participate, you can donate on their website: endlessgame.org

