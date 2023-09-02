Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The parking garage of Publix at Summerhill partially collapsed Saturday morning, according to the grocery store’s ownership.

Several agencies, including Atlanta Fire & Rescue, are on the scene at Hank Aaron Drive SE. The entrance to the grocery store is taped off, a video provided to Atlanta News First shows.

Branch Properties said in a statement that someone unaffiliated with ownership drove a crane truck into the upper level of the parking deck despite weight limit warning signs.

“The parking deck was constructed to the highest levels of safety, and repairs will begin soon so as not to disrupt shoppers further,” the statement said.

Atlanta police said the collapse happened near 7 a.m. The truck’s driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The grocery store opened in June.

