South Alabama football helmet sparks Mardi Gras debate

By Maddie Talancich

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Tulane is preparing for its season opener against South Alabama and there’s already a fierce debate happening on social media between fans.

The Jaguars debuted their game day uniforms and the helmets sparked controversy.

The back of the helmet for the Mobile-based team reads “Home of Mardi Gras.”

It got fans talking on Twitter about the origins of Mardi Gras, people from both New Orleans and Mobile claiming the holiday as their own.

