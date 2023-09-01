Louisville inmates charged with assaulting man accused of shooting 6-year-old in road rage incident

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Two inmates at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections are facing new charges after police say they were caught on camera assaulting another inmate.

Malik Jenkins and Zahva Parr are being charged with assaulting Edward Sark, the man who is charged with shooting a 6-year-old girl in an I-65 road rage incident.

An arrest slip says that Jenkins and Parr were caught on camera at the jail punching Sark, throwing him to the ground and stomping on his head just before midnight on Wednesday.

As a result of the alleged attack, Sark was transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to the arrest slip. Police did not say how severe his injuries were.

Both men are charged with complicity assault and complicity wanton endangerment.

The arrest slip said, “They both caused serious physical injury and had no concern of human life.”

Jenkins and Parr are both scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

Sark was arrested earlier this week in relation to the I-65 road rage shooting that left 6-year-old Onyx Sands paralyzed last month.

Sark is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment and assault in that case. His bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.