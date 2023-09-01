How a lemonade stand is helping a 9-year-old boy achieve his dream

By SUZIE SUH

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Blind since birth, 9-year-old Grayson Roberts vowed to never let his diagnosis stop him from seeing the world.

After enduring yet another surgery for his vision, one of dozens over the years, Roberts and his mother came up with the idea of selling lemonade to raise enough money to achieve his dream.

“We were just trying to figure out other ways for our days to go by,” said mother Terica Roberts. “And it was super hot, so I thought it was a great idea.”

Grayson, who also plays several instruments, had his drums set up alongside his stand which he called “Limitless Lemonade.”

At first, business was slow — until music manager Charlie Rocket came across it and posted a video online.

“I saw this little kid. He’s blind and selling lemonade in front of his house. But has no customers,” Rocket wrote on his Instagram post. “Let’s help him! He’s just so precious.”

After that chance encounter, Rocket helped Grayson pass out flyers, spreading the word about his uplifting lemonade stand and even let him set up at his Los Angeles social club, the Dream Factory. There, Grayson caught the attention of Travis Barket from Blink 182.

Barker showed up with some cash and some drumsticks. The pair ended up jamming together with Barker behind the drums and Grayson belting out the tunes.

“I was speechless,” said Grayson. “We’re world famous. All my friends at school know about it too.”

Grayson’s mom said they want others to see their story and realize anything is possible.

“You can do anything you put your mind to,” she said. “Which is why he made his lemonade company Limitless.”

