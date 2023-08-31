Upper St. Clair golfer makes a 6 million-to-one shot during match against Bethel Park

By PATRICK DAMP

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have you ever heard of an “albatross?”

No, not the bird, the golf term!

An “albatross” is when someone scores three under par on a hole, also known as a double eagle.

One Upper St. Clair High School golfer, she defied the odds and made the achievement on Monday during a match against Bethel Park.

Junior Myla Burchill was on hole five, a par five, at Upper St. Clair Country Club and was 150 yards from the pin on her second strike.

“I knew it was a good strike, but I didn’t realize how good until my opponent said it went in,” she recalled.

Hole five at USC Country Club is 453 yards and the hole plays downhill on the drive and then uphill on the second shot, according to Burchill.

Her second shot uphill is when she made history and defied incredible odds.

Those odds?

Six million-to-one.

“I ran up the hill, to the green, and there was my ball in the hole,” Burchill said. “I picked up my ball and saw everyone’s reaction. I was in shock. I’m so excited and grateful that I experienced what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Not only was her incredible feat a personal achievement, it helped the Panthers defeat Bethel Park 208-174.

Congratulations to Myla and the rest of the Panthers!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.