Swastika found in bathroom stall at Del Dayo Elementary School, district says

By Lee Anne Denyer

Click here for updates on this story

CARMICHAEL, California (KCRA) — A student found a drawing of a swastika in a bathroom stall at Del Dayo Elementary School in Carmichael on Wednesday, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

A spokesperson for the district said the student reported it at lunchtime and that staff immediately removed the graffiti.

Principal Juliann Wolney sent a message about the incident to school families, which reads in part:

“Our school stands for respect and inclusion, and Del Dayo is a place where all are welcome and appreciated. Actions, symbols or language that exclude or demean others are not in alignment with our school community’s standards and will not be tolerated. Please take this opportunity to speak with your student about the impact that an act of vandalism such as this can cause.” A spokesperson for the San Juan Unified School District said the student who found the swastika is in the fifth grade and that further action was planned for Thursday to help the students further grow their understanding of the impact the symbol has.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.