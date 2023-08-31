Placer County Board of Supervisors submit letter opposing sexual predator’s transient release

By Nijzel Dotson

PLACER COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The Placer County Superior Court received a letter of opposition from the county’s Board of Supervisors regarding the pending release of a sexually violent predator into a transient placement.

A release from the county said the board approved the opposition letter on Tuesday. It urges the superior court to reconsider the release of 66-year-old William Stephenson without finding housing for him that will allow him to be properly monitored first.

Stephenson has a history of sexual battery dating back to the 1980s and was arrested in 2017 after child pornography was found on his electronic devices.

On July 17, Placer County Superior Court granted him conditional transient release, meaning he’ll live without a permanent address and could be placed in an RV or motel room.

The superior court has seen pushback from concerned Placer County residents ever since.

“I know I speak for the entire board when I say we strongly oppose the release of a sexually violent predator into a transient setting in Placer County,” said board chair and District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes in the letter to the Placer County Superior Court. “We want to make sure Stephenson is properly monitored and there’s simply no way to do this if he is allowed to be released into a transient setting.”

District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore said that when Stephenson got out of jail in 2014, he was released into her neighborhood and residents were unaware of his status. Gore said that it would be “unacceptable” for him to be released as a transient.

According to Placer County, the Department of State Hospitals and its private contractor, Liberty Healthcare, are responsible for finding housing for Stephenson.

Placer County said DSH was supposed to have provided the district attorney’s office with an address for Stephenson’s housing more than 30 days ago to allow for proper vetting of the location, but Placer County District Attorney Morgan maintains no address has been announced to the public.

“What we can do is make sure he is released under circumstances that guarantee the public’s safety,” Gore said. “And what we do know is that sexually violent predators who are released into transient settings are 50% more likely to fail.”

Placer County said Gore told the board he plans to request the judge stop the transient release until the DSH and Liberty Healthcare find reasonable housing that will allow for a security plan to be put in place.

While public comment will not be allowed, residents are allowed to attend the superior court proceeding Sept. 1 at 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse located in the Bill Santucci Justice Center at 10820 Justice Center Drive in Roseville in Department 31.

The district attorney’s office will be sharing numerous letters submitted by residents.

