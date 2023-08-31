Northwoods officers charged in kidnapping, beating of man out on bond

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Two North County officers charged in connection with a kidnapping and beating are out of jail tonight.

Michael Hill with the Northwoods Police Department posted bond earlier this month. He supervised former officer Samuel Davis, who is also out on bond tonight.

Davis is charged with first-degree assault and accused of taking a person into custody last month at a Walgreens and deactivating his body camera.

He’s then accused of beating them with a baton and abandoning them in a Kinloch field.

According to court documents, Hill made a statement to a Walgreens worker about what would happen to the victim.

Hill is also accused of not turning on his body cam. His next court date is Oct. 10.

Davis’ next court date is Sept. 12.

