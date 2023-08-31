Hundreds of endangered frogs reared at Oregon Zoo returned to the wild

By Web staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Hundreds of endangered frogs reared at the Oregon Zoo have hopped back into the wild.

The zoo says 259 northern leopard tadpoles and 156 froglets were released into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month.

After being collected as eggs by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the frogs spent the spring and summer growing in a protected area of the zoo.

“We care for the eggs, and then the tadpoles once they hatch,” said Jennifer Osburn Eliot, who oversees the zoo’s frog-rearing efforts. “Young frogs have a much better chance at surviving in the wild.”

The northern leopard frog species has been listed as endangered since 1999 and only one known population remains, according to the zoo.

“Each little tadpole or froglet that goes back to the wild is a win for this species,” Eliot said.

Habitat loss, disease, predation by bullfrogs, pollution and climate change are all attribute to the species decline, according to biologists.

By helping the tiny amphibian, the zoo and its conservation partners hope to replenish its population in the region.

“Northern leopard frogs are an important indicator of water quality,” said Emily Grabowsky, WDFW biologist. “If we can improve and conserve wetland habitat that is good for frogs, we will also benefit other species ranging from other amphibians to waterfowl and deer.”

