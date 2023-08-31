Healthy Harris – Harris County Takes Historic Leap Toward Healthcare Expansion

By Francis Page, jr.

August 23, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — A landmark decision was reached as Harris County Commissioners, crossing party lines, unanimously greenlit a monumental $2.5 billion hospital bond for the November 7, 2023 ballot. This decision aims to extend healthcare services to a staggering 1,175,000 uninsured individuals within the county, all facilitated through the Harris Health System. Upon voters’ approval, the bond will catalyze the construction of a state-of-the-art Level I-capable trauma center. It will stand as a successor to the current Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital while introducing new community clinics in underserved locations. The bond will also inject vital funds into the Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital, ensuring it remains a cornerstone for years to come.

Bob Eury, the driving force behind Healthy Harris County, emphasized, “A nod in favor of the bonds translates to widespread advantages. From accessible healthcare of the highest caliber to job creation and a seismic economic boost, the implications are vast.”

Remember to mark your calendars! Election Day unfolds on November 7, 2023. For those keen on an early vote, October 23 to November 3 is your window. Dive deeper into the initiative at HealthyHarrisCounty.com and engage with them on Twitter: @HealthyHCounty.

The hospital bond is a beacon of hope, drawing unwavering, bipartisan backing:

• Commissioner Rodney Ellis: “Our commitmen

to Harris Health System is unwavering, especially

when it caters to the vulnerable. Ben Taub Hospital stands as a testament to quality healthcare. Let’s amplify this.”

• Commissioner Adrian Garcia: “Having personally experienced public health services, I vouch for their indispensable role. Our future rests in the health of our youth, and I urge a favorable vote.” • Commissioner Lesley Briones: “I’m elated to champion the bond’s inclusion in the November ballot. The prospect of a new LBJ Hospital, coupled with enhancements to existing ones and the creation of outpatient hubs, is invigorating.”

Key community stakeholders have also voiced robust support:

• Greater Houston Partnership:

“With the county’s population skyrocketing over the decades, our hospitals’ roles have never been more crucial. We stand firmly with Harris Health’s visionary approach.”

• Houston Police Officers Union: “This bond signifies a turning point for public healthcare. We wholeheartedly back Harris Health’s ambitious endeavors, foreseeing their transformative impact on our region.”

• Harris County Medical Society:

“Our unanimous support goes to the Harris Health System’s bond proposal – a master plan crafted for the holistic well-being of Harris County.”

• Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce: “Our endorsement stems from acknowledging the evolving needs of our growing population. By 2050, a large segment will require comprehensive health coverage, making this bond imperative.”

• The Metropolitan Organization: “Our forty-year legacy resonates with championing healthcare accessibility. We rally behind Harris Health’s groundbreaking proposal, echoing its sentiments to cater to the uninsured and underserved.”

This decision is poised to redefine healthcare in Harris County. The ball is now in the voters’ court on November 7, 2023.

