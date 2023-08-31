Empowering Dreams: The AAMA Illumine Gala Paves the Way for the Work and Learn Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 23, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the vibrant core of Houston, Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans’ (AAMA) Work and Learn Center amplifies a beacon of hope and empowerment. This brilliance will be evident at the annual AAMA Illumine Gala, a night that will be brimming with community spirit, creativity, and collaboration.

AAMA, a trailblazing nonprofit in Texas, steadfastly stands behind the aspirations of Latino families, offering tools for financial prosperity, holistic well-being, and self-realization. This year’s gala, scheduled for October 14th, encapsulates AAMA’s unwavering commitment. It invites community frontrunners, influential figures, and organizations from throughout Texas to partake in an evening marked by jubilation, strategic networking, and impactful fundraising.

Guiding this grand event are gala torchbearers such as Misha McClure, co-chairing alongside her spouse Rodrick, and the renowned Sineria Ordóñez. Together with Bryce Kennard, Amber Burton, Cathryn Martinez, Alexandria Hernandez, and Crystal Ramon, they pledge an evening that transcends mere celebration, heralding a transformative movement.

Earlier this week, the committee hosted an intimate gathering unveiling the stories of metamorphosis and victory of the students from the Social Enterprise group of the Work and Learn Center. Their poignant stories echoed the monumental influence of the center. With passion and precision, D’Jomme Adia, the center’s fervent manager, offered a panoramic view of the program, underlining its unmatched potential to mold futures.

Central to the Work and Learn Center is the intensive 6-week Design and Digital Literacy program. More than a syllabus, it is a transformative odyssey. Spanning career readiness to graphic design, from web intricacies to digital proficiency, this initiative curates a rich learning spectrum, instilling pivotal competencies and fostering bonds that illuminate the path for students’ ensuing endeavors.

In attendance for the gathering were community stalwarts, including Dr. Armando X. Orduña, Jai Daggett, Alejandro Campos-Guerrera, among others. Their presence resonates with a message: it transcends monetary contributions; it’s about a community’s cohesive strength in elevating its collective destiny.

The AAMA Illumine Gala promises not just an enchanting evening, but a testament to the power of unity and purpose. The gala’s genuine enchantment lies not in its aesthetic grandeur but in the dreams, it nurtures, the talents it amplifies, and the synergies it weaves, heralding a radiant, empowered future.

For more information, visit aama.org.

