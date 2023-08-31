Defending the Dream: 60th Anniversary – March On Washington

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 30, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — This week, we gather in solemn remembrance to honor the diamond anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom—a day that has transcended the annals of history and reverberates through the very sinews of our national spirit. As we meditate on this epoch-defining juncture and listen once more to the oratorical tapestry woven by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it becomes ever more incumbent upon us to renew our vows to the ceaseless quest for economic justice and the consummation of Dr. King’s ageless dream. Make no mistake—these luminous ideals are now being cast into shadow, as forces labor unceasingly to revert the wheels of progress through insidious mechanisms like voter suppression and the erosion of our sacrosanct rights.

In his unforgettably poignant address, Dr. King eloquently denounced the nation’s dishonored commitments as a “bad check” rendered to its people a metaphor as searing as it was true, evoking the gaping chasm between America’s lofty proclamations and the stinging bite of economic dislocation and inequality.

Fast-forward six decades, and the soil of our own Harris County is marred by the disquieting silhouettes of economic disparity, overshadowing countless homes and hearths. The juxtaposition of our region’s bounty and these inescapable hardships is a blaring siren call that accentuates our shared moral imperative to ameliorate such inequities.

Seized by this imperative, it was my honor to unfurl Harris PROSPERS (Pathways to Realize Opportunity, Security, Potential, Equity, Resilience, and Safety) last month—a groundbreaking covenant to reshape the very contours of our communal existence.

Harris PROSPERS is no mere palliative to economic duress; rather, it aspires to erect pillars of enduring affluence. This heralds sweeping commitments to housing accessibility, a financial safety net for the most marginalized, robust job training programs, ironclad worker protections, and a universe more.

At its philosophical crux, Harris PROSPERS crystallizes Dr. King’s clarion call for economic equity—a life imbued with dignity, stabilized by dependable incomes, ensconced in secure and afford- able abodes, and enriched by boundless avenues for personal growth. A life where the agonizing choice between fundamental needs and soaring dreams be- comes a relic of bygone days. Harris PROSPERS is more than a pledge; it is a seminal installment toward the ultimate realization of Dr. King’s immortal Dream.

I entreat you to venture to HarrisProspers.com to delve into our transformative vision to metamorphose our community into a haven where prosperity is not a fleeting mirage but a tangible reality within grasp. And as you traverse this day, I hope you’ll ruminate on your own indelible capacity to propel Dr. King’s Dream into our collective future.

