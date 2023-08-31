Bee Busy Wellness Center Triumphantly Shines at the Conclusion of 2023 C.H.I. & Expo

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 30, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — The much-anticipated 2023 Community Health Institute (CHI) & EXPO, presented by NACHC, drew to a triumphant close this week. The hybrid event, held from August 27-29, drew a massive crowd of over 2,000 healthcare luminaries, strategic corporate partners, impassioned consumers, and policy aficionados.

Bee Busy Wellness Center, under the dynamic leadership of Norman Mitchell, CEO, positioned itself at the event, demonstrating a relentless commitment to bolstering community health.

The conference arrived at a pivotal moment, as Community Health Centers reached a landmark achievement, now serving an unparalleled 31.5 million patients. For over half a century, these centers have illuminated the path for numerous underserved individuals, offering affordable healthcare services across urban and rural landscapes. Their astounding contribution yields a staggering $24 billion annually in cost savings, an exemplary model of efficiency and compassion in healthcare.

The conference was rife with pressing agendas, most notably, the impending need for our United States Congress to expedite bipartisan legislation. With health center funding on the brink of expiration on September 30th, the call for action has never been more vital. Additionally, attendees plunged deep into robust dialogues focused on rejuvenating the primary care workforce post-COVID-19 and safeguarding access to affordable prescription drugs.

Esteemed keynote speakers, including Dr. Kyu Rhee, MD, MPP, the recently appointed President and CEO of NACHC, and notable figures like Erica Keswin, Heather McGhee, and D.J. Eagle Bear Vanas, brought a wealth of insights, stirring discussions, and innovative ideas.

Bee Busy Wellness wasn’t alone in its local representation. Other remarkable participants included Joyce Tapley from Foremost Health Centers, Dallas, Jana Eubanks of TACHC, Dr. Charlene Flash from Avenue360, Houston, TX, and Dr. Marsha Thigpen of Gulf Coast Community Health Center. Their collective presence reinforced the unwavering dedication of regional health leaders to the greater cause.

The NACHC CHI & EXPO wasn’t just about dialogues and discussions; it was also a vibrant marketplace. The expansive exhibition hall showcased over 150 elite vendors from the healthcare sector, providing an immersive experience for attendees.

As curtains fall on the 2023 CHI & EXPO, the commitment of participants, especially pioneers like Bee Busy Wellness Center, promises a brighter, healthier future for communities nationwide.

