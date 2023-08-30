‘Unbelievable!’ Manatee spotted eating grass after Idalia floods Florida lawn

By Chelsea Robinson

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WESH) — A manatee took advantage of a Florida man’s flooded lawn after Hurricane Idalia tore through early Wednesday.

A video taken by David Eisenhauer, of Port Charlotte, shows a manatee eating the grass on someone’s property that had been flooded by the storm.

“He’s eating the grass…unbelievable,” a woman is heard saying on the video.

