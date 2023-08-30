Truck tears up Norwin Soccer Club’s field

By ROYCE JONES

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A local soccer club is raising money for repairs after someone ruined their entire field.

A representative from the Norwin Soccer Club said somebody ruined their soccer field with their pickup truck, causing more than $8,000 in damage.

Someone left donut marks and six-inch deep ruts all through the grass on field seven at the Turner Valley Complex in North Huntingdon where the Norwin Soccer Club plays.

“Ten to 15 hours already of volunteer time has been spent trying to restore the damage and then put the next phase of fertilization, aeration, grass seed — all that stuff with inflation costs more money,” said Norwin Soccer Club referee coordinator Rob Bauer.

When Rob Bauer saw the destruction, he said he and the entire club were devastated.

The field is used by more than a dozen volunteer coaches and hundreds of athletes each year. It is now closed for repair until next fall, just as they were preparing for their season this fall.

“It’s not the adults who are affected. It’s the children in the club who now have a limited place to play,” Bauer said.

The club believes a silver truck is responsible for the destruction. They have no other information but they have filed a police report and are hoping with the power of social media somebody recognizes it and turns the driver in.

“I don’t know if there was intent against the club or if this was just somebody that has something going on in their life that has affected their decision making,” Bauer said.

According to Bauer, there have been issues in the past with people riding dirt bikes and quads on their field.

In the future, they are working to acquire a more secure gate and upgrade cameras that may be able to capture a license plate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.