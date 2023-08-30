Slidell teenager arrested, accused of waving gun during social media livestream

By Bun Choum

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Slidell teenager was arrested on Monday accused of waving around a gun on a social media livestream.

Slidell police said around noon, they were alerted by a detective from the Alexandria Police Department about a questionable Instagram live video. It showed a Salmen High School student with a gun on school premises, according to a department spokesperson.

Police immediately notified a school resource officer as multiple patrol officers and detectives were dispatched to the school. The school was also placed on lockdown.

Once in place, officers quickly located the 17-year-old and took him into custody. Officials said they found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in his backpack.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a student on school property and illegal possession of a weapon by a juvenile. The teen is now locked down at Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.

Slidell police Chief Randy Fandal released this statement:

“This was an exceptional effort by the Alexandria Police detective, our officers and our dispatchers. Within minutes, this threat was eliminated and the student was quickly taken into custody. The speed of response, and collaboration among all involved, was truly impressive. The safety of our students will always be a top priority.”

This was just one of many threats reported at school across Southeast Louisiana on Monday. Thankfully man of the reports were found uncredible.

