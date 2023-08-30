Race-based attacks can have traumatic impact on targeted communities

By Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — An increase in violence often running along racial lines can leave members of targeted communities experiencing their own trauma.

Recent acts of violence have directly affected Asian and Black and brown people, as well as the LGBTQIA+ and Jewish communities.

African American leaders said the shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, hunted to kill Black people and succeeded in killing three Black people at a Dollar General store.

Dr. Linda Darrell, the inaugural doctorate of social work program director at Morgan State University’s School of Social Work, told 11 News that the violence in Florida stirs many emotions in Black people everywhere.

“(They feel) an overwhelming sense of hopelessness. Like, when will this ever stop? When will we not be a target for someone?” Darrell said.

She said those feelings come in addition to anger and anxiety.

“One of the other emotions that comes up is frustration. How do we, as a people, get to be the target all the time? Not only are we the target, but it gets to be brushed under the rug or diminished,” Darrell said.

Darrell said many times, African Americans internalize their feelings because they don’t see anyone doing anything about the hate. The gunman in Jacksonville also had drawn swastikas on one firearm, officials said.

“It really is a difficult time. As we prepare for the high holidays in a few weeks, we all have to think about security. We think about security more than we ever have. It’s not just about celebrating the joys of the holiday, it’s making sure we’re going to be safe,” said Howard Libit, the executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Libit said many Maryland Jewish institutions have armed guards.

“Every time, it’s heartbreaking. You would like to think, ‘Hasn’t our country moved past this yet? Our world moved past it?’ And, you realize it hasn’t,” Libit said.

Darrell said that at times like these, people need to ask one another how they feel and how they are coping.

