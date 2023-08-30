Police: Woman pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack at Chambers Street station in Manhattan

By ELIJAH WESTBROOK

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Police say a woman was shoved onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack Tuesday night in Manhattan.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the Chambers Street station on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.

Police said the 34-year-old woman walked down the stairs and turned the corner onto the platform when she was pushed onto the tracks.

Good Samaritans helped the woman back onto the platform, where 911 was called. She was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Officials said she did not come in contact with the third rail, and there weren’t any trains approaching at the time.

Police said the suspect, believed to be a man in his 40s, ran up the steps and onto the street. So far, no arrests have been made.

“It’s so unfortunate that we’re living in the times that we are. I take the train every day and I’m very alert, look around me and behind me,” subway rider Jada Downs told CBS New York’s Elijah Westbrook on the morning commute. “Hopefully, they catch him so that he won’t push anybody else on the tracks. It’s unfortunate that it happened.”

“He could be anywhere right now and push somebody again and do more stuff to other people,” said rider Suzette Romero.

