Police: Suspect in custody after social media post threatens Spencer County High School

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

SPENCER COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — The Taylorsville Police Department took a suspect into custody accused of threatening a school in Spencer County on Tuesday.

A letter was sent to parents by Spencer County Public Schools. It said that they had been made aware of a picture on social media with pictures and threatening language.

The post was directed specifically at Spencer County High School.

In a Facebook post, the police said that it had apprehended the individual connected to the post and was fully investigating the matter.

They said there is no current threat to the school but that they would increase patrols around the school on Wednesday.

The district is aware and being proactive, but it is open and running on time.

They said they were taking the issue very seriously.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.