Marion County residents fill sandbags, prepare for Idalia

By Liv Johnson

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — People in Marion County are preparing for Idalia before the storm’s expected arrival.

The county is now under a local state of emergency.

Frank Canova is a parks crew leader for the city of Ocala and says when he and his crew members got to the sandbag location at the Ed Croskey Recreation Facility on Monday morning, people were lined up an hour early waiting to get sandbags.

“It’s been pretty much like this all day nonstop,” he said.

As of Monday, Marion County is under a tornado threat and a hurricane watch. The Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is recommending evacuation for people who live west of Interstate 75 and live in mobile homes, RVs and substandard housing.

Canova recommends people in Ocala take advantage of the sandbag locations.

“If you’re a resident of Ocala and you know you are in a low-lying area and you also own a block home, then you probably get sandbags,” he said.

Jaden and Anthony Roberts say the sandbags help their family during and after the storm.

“So the water doesn’t get inside the house. Sometimes on the property when the flooding is over we can throw it in those spots,” Anthony said.

Marion County closed down schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sandbag locations will open up again on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., and they will stay open while the weather permits.

Sandbag locations are:

– Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th Street, Belleview FL

– Dunnellon Public Works, 11924 Bostick Street, Dunnellon, FL

– Ed Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth Street, Ocala, FL

– Jervey Gantt Park, 2200 SE 36th Avenue, Ocala, FL

– Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Avenue, Ocala, FL

– Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL

The county is also opening shelters on Tuesday. The shelter locations are: (*Pet-friendly shelter location).

– Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL

– Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL

– * Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL

– North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

– * Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL

