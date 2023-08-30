Hilo record-setting powerlifter is almost 80 years old

By Diane Ako

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hilo retiree is almost 80 years old but he’s Aging Well by setting powerlifting records.

Richard Ha started training last fall because he was feeling slow, and realized he needed to move it or lose it. At 78 years old, Richard just set two state records in his age group at The World Association of Bencher and Deadlifters’ “Hawaii’s Strongest” meet in July. He benched more than 177 pounds, and deadlifted more than 209 pounds. He only started training last fall.

“I’m putting in 45 minutes three times a week, but the gain from it allows me to do anything else I want to do,” he said.

This is actually his second time to seriously return to the sport. He did this in his 60s, then stopped because he was busy running his farm. Now that he’s back at it, “within three months there was a dramatic shift. More mobile, happy, mental health, outlook way better,” Richard said.

Don’t let his age fool you. Now that he’s working out, he’s got the vital statistics of a man half his age.

“My blood pressure went from 140/80-something to 112/71 last week,” he declared proudly.

Richard says his doctor is probably pulling him off some of his six current medications. He’s about to meet with her soon but that’s the indication she last gave him.

“The human body is pretty amazing. There’s a bunch of different things that affect mobility and strength,” he said.

Nephew Guy Ha, Jr. testifies to his uncle’s new lifestyle.

“He’s more active, powerlifting. Mentally a lot more peppy, happy. Mobility really improved,” Guy said.

Richard says knew he needed to exercise because he was feeling slow.

“I started feeling like I was going downhill; an intuitive feeling that this was going to be a one-way trip,” Richard said.

He thought the sequence would be: cane, walker, care home – if he didn’t change things. So he did, and he’s glad – and his advice to others…

“If you don’t use it, you lose it,” he said.

