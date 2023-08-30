300K gallons of sewage spills in Annapolis after sewer pipe breaks

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — A portion of Spa Creek is closed Tuesday after a sewer pipe broke, spilling 300,000 gallons of sewage in an Annapolis neighborhood.

City officials sent a statement to 11 News, saying the sewage spilled in the area of Heritage Court near Merryman Road. The pipe has since been repaired to working order, officials said.

City officials said Department of Public Works crews were called early in the day on Friday for a sewer line break.

Utilities cleared the blockage by 6 p.m. Friday and put in a pump bypass around the broken pipe later that evening. The sanitary sewer line reclogged Saturday morning, and crews reopened the line by noon.

The Spa Creek closure lasts through Saturday.

People coming in contact with the affected water are advised to wash well with soap and warm water immediately. Clothing should also be washed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.