Silent protest planned against school board member charged in fake electors scheme

By Web staff

GRAND BLANC, Michigan (WNEM) — A silent protest is being planned against a local school board member accused in the fake electors scheme.

The committee to recall Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc School Board member, said it wants to hold her accountable for the felony charges she faces in the alleged fake electors plot, as well as alleged racism and homophobia.

The group plans to meet at the Perry Innovation Center at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. After that, the group plans to go to the Grand Blanc School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Recall language has been approved against Facchinello. More than 6,000 signatures are required to possibly place the recall on the ballot.

